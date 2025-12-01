Three Mile Island’s Nuclear Revival Pits Those Who Fled Against Job Seekers

(WSJ) – A generational rift hangs over the reboot of the plant to power Microsoft data centers. For some, it is a step backward; for others, it is the key to economic revival.

Forty-six years have passed since America’s worst nuclear accident, at Three Mile Island, jolted the country and created skepticism of nuclear energy.

Now, a plan to reboot the plant to help power Microsoft data centers has reignited resistance among some residents, who believe they already know the answer to the question: What could go wrong?