Data centers in Oregon might be helping to drive an increase in cancer and miscarriages
December 2, 2025
(The Verge) – Amazon could be accelerating the dangerous levels of nitrates in Morrow County’s drinking water.
Morrow County, Oregon, is home to mega farms and food processing plants. But it’s also home to several Amazon data centers. And now, some experts believe, that combination is leading to an alarmingly high concentration of nitrates in the drinking water that is driving up cancer and miscarriage rates in the area. (Read More)