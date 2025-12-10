(Wired) – All told, more than half of Parkinson’s research dollars in the past two decades have flowed toward genetics.

But Parkinson’s rates in the US have doubled in the past 30 years. And studies suggest they will climb another 15 to 35 percent in each coming decade. This is not how an inherited genetic disease is supposed to behave.

Despite the avalanche of funding, the latest research suggests that only 10 to 15 percent of Parkinson's cases can be fully explained by genetics. The other three-quarters are, functionally, a mystery.