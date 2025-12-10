Sperm donor with cancer-causing gene fathered nearly 200 children across Europe, investigation finds

(CBS News) – Sperm from a donor who unknowingly carried a cancer-causing gene has been used to conceive nearly 200 babies across Europe, an investigation by 14 European public service broadcasters, including CBS News’ partner network BBC News, has revealed.

Some children conceived using the sperm have already died from cancer, and the vast majority of those who inherited the gene will develop cancer in their lifetimes, geneticists said. (Read More)