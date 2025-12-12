Trump Signs Executive Order to Curtail State AI Laws

(WSJ) – President wants one federal AI standard advocated by tech companies

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday that aims to override state laws on artificial intelligence.

The order would allow the Justice Department to punish states with rules deemed restrictive for AI, in a move to bring the U.S. under one federal standard. Silicon Valley executives had been lobbying the president to ban state AI laws that they said could cause the U.S. to lose the AI race to China. (Read More)