They Answered an Ad for Surrogates, and Found Themselves in a Nightmare

(New York Times) – Eve was one of dozens of Thai women who traveled 4,000 miles — only to be trapped by the dark side of the global fertility industry.

More often than not, the women didn’t want to enter into that kind of arrangement. They just wanted to get an embryo transfer, have a baby, make their money and go home. But the longer they stayed, the more confusing things became. When they tried to ask even the most basic of questions — What was in all this medication? Where were these babies going? — they couldn’t get any answers. The doctors just ignored them. It was as if their bodies were not their own. (Read More)