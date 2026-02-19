The Biophysical World Inside a Jam-Packed Cell

(Quanta Magazine) – Innovations in imaging and genetic engineering are coming together to probe the biophysics of cytoplasm inside living animals.

Over the past few years, thanks to stunning advances in imaging and genetic engineering, scientists have been able to observe and measure crowding inside cells in living organisms for the first time. The experiments have revealed a more dynamic and crowded place than anyone expected, and are the latest evidence that cells actively regulate their internal crowdedness to optimize for the chemical reactions required for life. (Read More)