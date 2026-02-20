Grail’s Cancer Detection Test Fails in Major Study

(NYTs) – A closely watched clinical trial in Britain that screened blood for early detection of cancer did not show a reduction in diagnoses at later stages of the disease.

A promising blood test aimed at early detection of cancer failed to reduce late-stage cancer diagnoses in a major clinical trial, the test’s maker, Grail, announced on Thursday.

The results cast doubt on a developing field of screening for diseases that has generated enormous hopes and investment. The goal of the blood tests is to save and extend lives by detecting cancers when they can be more easily and successfully treated.