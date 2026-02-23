‘It was like buying groceries’ – Woman calls for tighter weight-loss jabs checks

(BBC) – Emma Dyer remembers the moment she clicked “buy now” on a set of weight‑loss jabs she found online.

She had no medical consultation, no ID checks, and no questions about her history of anorexia and bulimia.

“It was just so easy – too easy,” she says. “They never asked for my medical history or what medication I was taking. It was like buying groceries.”

Within days of taking the injections, Emma collapsed on her bathroom floor and thought she was going to die. (Read More)