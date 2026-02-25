Here’s why some baby boomers are talking about assisted suicide

(Washington Post via MSN) – Some experts say the debate over assisted suicide — which has been ongoing for decades — is being pushed to the fore as baby boomers see their own parents die and contemplate what they view as the array of imperfect options before them. While polling has shown that a majority of Americans favor the legality of the practice for terminally ill patients, people are more split on the morality of it in general, and it is unclear whether people would favor allowing physician-assisted suicide when death is not certain. (Read More)