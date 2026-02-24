The human work behind humanoid robots is being hidden

(MIT Technology Review) – AI’s concealed labor has repeatedly led us to overestimate the technology. Humanoid robots are entering a similar phase.

The implication—fueled by new demonstrations of humanoid robots putting away dishes or assembling cars—is that mimicking human limbs with single-purpose robot arms is the old way of automation. The new way is to replicate the way humans think, learn, and adapt while they work. The problem is that the lack of transparency about the human labor involved in training and operating such robots leaves the public both misunderstanding what robots can actually do and failing to see the strange new forms of work forming around them.