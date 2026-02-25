Most teens believe their peers are using AI to cheat in school

February 25, 2026

(Washington Post) – A majority of American teenagers believe that their peers are using artificial intelligence to cheat in school, according to new research, and more than 1 in 10 teens use AI for emotional support or advice.

The survey findings released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center provide a snapshot of a generation coming of age during the early wave of AI’s spread across workplaces, educational institutions and personal life. (Read More)

