Most teens believe their peers are using AI to cheat in school
February 25, 2026
(Washington Post) – A majority of American teenagers believe that their peers are using artificial intelligence to cheat in school, according to new research, and more than 1 in 10 teens use AI for emotional support or advice.
The survey findings released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center provide a snapshot of a generation coming of age during the early wave of AI’s spread across workplaces, educational institutions and personal life. (Read More)