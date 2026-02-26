More Americans Under 55 Are Dying of Severe Heart Attacks

(WSJ) – Proportion of adults ages 18 to 54 who died of severe first heart attack rose 57% between 2011 and 2022, new study find

The last thing someone in their 30s or 40s should worry about is dying of a heart attack. But new research shows more are.

The proportion of adults ages 18 to 54 who died in a hospital of a severe first heart attack rose 57% between 2011 and 2022, according to a new study published Thursday in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Most of those who died were men, but women died at higher rates than men.

The study offers the latest evidence of worsening health among younger U.S. adults, including deaths from conditions traditionally tied to aging, such as heart disease and cancer.