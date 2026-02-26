(New York Times) – Experts caution that low-quality, A.I.-generated videos on YouTube geared toward children often feature conflicting information, lack plot structure and can be cognitively overwhelming — all of which could affect young children’s development.

The New York Times reviewed these clips, along with more than 1,000 other videos recommended to young children on YouTube, and found that the algorithm pushes bizarre, often nonsensical, A.I.-generated videos from channels claiming to teach “toddlers” and “preschoolers” about the alphabet and animals.

In some videos, animals and people have warped faces or extra body parts. Often, the videos contain garbled text. Most clips have incoherent narratives, some riddled with misinformation. (Read More)