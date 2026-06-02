The Autism-Therapy Business Is Booming—and So Is the Billing Abuse

(WSJ) – Insurers warn of fraud and exorbitant charges from providers, including one that stuck a parent with a surprise $911,400 bill

The autism-therapy industry, once a tiny corner of pediatric care, has exploded into a multibillion-dollar business, fueled by rising diagnoses, new providers entering the market and laws requiring insurers to cover more services. It has also attracted predatory providers who bill for phantom services, pad hours and charge steep fees for care delivered by low-wage workers with minimal training.

The billing abuses run wide. Aetna said the number of investigations that found likely fraud or abusive billing by autism-therapy providers in its private-plan business shot up by 300% between 2024 and 2025—and is on track to rise by another 50% this year.

The issues detected by the insurer’s probes include poor documentation, billing for multiple services for the same hour and claiming to provide care at home addresses that don’t really exist, said Katerina Guerraz, Aetna’s chief operating officer. (Read More)