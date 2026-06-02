What the Tech Gods Should Learn From the Church

(WSJ) – In an age of artificial intelligence, which voice of authority carries more weight? A priest who’s advised the Vatican weighs in.

The Catholic Church does not see artificial intelligence as a threat to faith. A chatbot will not settle the question of whether God exists. But as AI reshapes how billions of people receive information about the world, the Church is discovering a new mission: teaching people what deserves to be believed.

How do you evaluate a source that cannot show its work? How do you trust a voice that has no face, no history, no skin in the game? How do you resist the seduction of a system that sounds like it knows everything? How do you tell true good news from sophisticated manipulation? (Read More)