Meta’s AI sending ‘junk’ tips to DoJ, US child abuse investigators say

February 26, 2026

(The Guardian) – Officers say flood of low-quality reports is draining resources and slowing cases amid New Mexico lawsuit

Meta’s use of artificial intelligence software to moderate its social media platforms is generating large volumes of useless reports about cases of child sexual abuse, which are draining resources and hindering investigations, said officers from the US Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) taskforce. (Read More)

