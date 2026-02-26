Meta’s AI sending ‘junk’ tips to DoJ, US child abuse investigators say
(The Guardian) – Officers say flood of low-quality reports is draining resources and slowing cases amid New Mexico lawsuit
Meta's use of artificial intelligence software to moderate its social media platforms is generating large volumes of useless reports about cases of child sexual abuse, which are draining resources and hindering investigations, said officers from the US Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) taskforce.