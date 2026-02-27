In-Utero Repair of Severe Spina Bifida With Stem Cells Shows Promise

(MedPage Today) – A first in-human, phase I trial examined feasibility as well as safety

In-utero treatment of myelomeningocele, the most severe form of spina bifida, with allogeneic, live stem cells was feasible and safe, a first in-human, phase I, single-arm study indicated.

Myelomeningocele occurs when parts of the spinal cord and nerves come through the open part of the spine, causing nerve damage and other disabilities. Researchers conducted in utero repair at approximately 25 weeks' gestation with a single dose of topically applied allogeneic human placenta-derived mesenchymal stem cells (PMSCs) seeded on an extracellular matrix.