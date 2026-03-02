Why new doctors aren’t specializing in infectious diseases

(Axios) – New doctors are increasingly moving away from specializing in infectious diseases as the prevalence of vaccine-preventable illnesses like measles and whooping cough ticks up.

Why it matters: The Trump administration’s cuts to public health funding and its overhaul of federal vaccine policy may be putting even more of a damper on a field that took the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. It doesn’t help that the field has historically paid less than other specialties. (Read More)