23 couples sue Orange County fertility doctor, clinic over missing embryos

(KTLA) – Twenty-three anguished couples are filing a lawsuit against an Orange County IVF clinic and its doctor for reportedly transporting their embryos to an unknown location without their consent.

A news conference was held Tuesday morning with details on the lawsuit.

Over the last few months, the couples said they learned their facility doctor, Dr. Brian David Acacio, had abruptly closed his Orange County office, had his medical license suspended for alleged drug use and moved their embryos to Bakersfield.

They're now suing, hoping the lawsuit will bring the embryos back.