Measles is ‘worse than expected’ in Utah, officials say

(NBC News) – Measles patients in Utah are developing severe complications, health officials say, including potentially life-threatening anemia and liver inflammation.

“It is not a mild infection. It is not a mild virus. It is severe illness,” Utah’s state epidemiologist, Dr. Leisha Nolen, said at a news briefing Thursday.

She’s hearing from people sick with the virus, as well as their caregivers, that “measles is so much worse than what they expected.” (Read More)