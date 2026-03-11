Amazon launches its healthcare AI assistant on its website and app

(TechCrunch) – Amazon announced on Tuesday that it’s expanding access to its healthcare AI assistant to its website and app. The assistant, called Health AI, was previously only available on the app for One Medical, the healthcare company Amazon acquired for $3.9 billion in 2023.

Health AI can answer questions, explain health records, manage prescription renewals, book appointments, and more. Users don’t need to be Prime subscribers or One Medical members to use the assistant, Amazon says. (Read More)