An Amish Avatar and an A.I. Monk Are Pitching Supplements on Social Media

March 11, 2026

a mix of various types of pills

(New York Times) – Influencers have long hawked supplements on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Increasingly, the influencers are fake.

With her modest white hair-covering and wire-rim spectacles, Melanskia is earnest, charming and quite convincing. She is also not real.

She is one of a handful of synthetic influencers created with artificial intelligence who are promoting an untested dietary supplement, Modern Antidote, which sells for just under $50 a jar. There is no disclosure on her account that everything about her is A.I.-generated.

Behind Melanskia is a genuine human being, Josemaria Silvestrini, who is part of a growing vanguard of entrepreneurs taking advantage of rapid advances in A.I. to promote their brands using people who don’t actually exist. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, highlights, Informed Consent, News, Pharma

Ad