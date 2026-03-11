Wyoming governor signs ban on abortions after about 6 weeks but cites misgivings
(AP) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon on Monday signed ban on abortions after embryonic cardiac activity can be detected, generally at about six weeks’ gestation and often before women know they’re pregnant.
The signing makes Wyoming the fifth state to bar abortions at that stage of pregnancy, along with Florida, Georgia, Iowa and South Carolina. Thirteen other states bar abortion at all stages of pregnancy, with some exceptions.