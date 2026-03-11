Canada now offering SAME-DAY assisted suicide, with one elderly woman who changed her mind killed anyway

(Daily Mail) – Canada performed thousands of same-day assisted suicides, as it was revealed one elderly woman was killed despite withdrawing her request the day before.

The medical assistance in dying (MAiD) program was approved in 2016 and has since been expanded to include requests from patients whose deaths are ‘not reasonably foreseeable,’ and will soon include those with mental illness.

More than 200 people in Ontario alone chose to die within 24 hours of their approval in 2023, a 2024 Ontario report found, The Free Press first reported.

Of the 219 deaths, 30 percent of them chose a same-day procedure. (Read More)