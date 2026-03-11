Miscarriage services ‘dismissive and dehumanising’ in UK with follow-up care lacking

(IVT News) – Suffering a miscarriage is still a “dismissive and dehumanising” experience in the UK, with women at further risk of harm and distress due to inadequate follow-up care, a report has found.

Research published by the Miscarriage Association showed that 65% of women lacked access to suitable follow-up care after pregnancy loss, while more 42% did not receive treatment for mental health symptoms.

The report described a continuous "lack of dignity", including encountering insensitive wording from healthcare professionals, with one woman told her baby "had been put in the incinerator with the rest of the medical waste" whilst recovering from a ruptured ectopic pregnancy.