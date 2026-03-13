Is the Pentagon allowed to surveil Americans with AI?

(MIT Technology Review) – Artificial intelligence is supercharging surveillance, and the law has not caught up with it.

The ongoing public feud between the Department of Defense and the AI company Anthropic has raised a deep and still unanswered question: Does the law actually allow the US government to conduct mass surveillance on Americans?

Surprisingly, the answer is not straightforward. More than a decade after Edward Snowden exposed the NSA’s collection of bulk metadata from the phones of Americans, the US is still navigating a gap between what ordinary people think and what the law allows. (Read More)