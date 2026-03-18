Is this product ‘human-made’? The race to establish an AI-free logo

(BBC) – Organisations worldwide are racing to develop a universally recognised label for “human-made” products and services as part of the growing backlash against AI use.

Declarations like “Proudly Human”, “Human-made”, ‘”No A.I” and “AI-free” are appearing across films, marketing, books and websites.

It is in response to fears that jobs or entire professions are being swept away in a wave of AI-powered automation. (Read More)