As parents clamor for a treatment touted for autism, doctors hesitate to prescribe it

(NPR) – The treatment in question is leucovorin, a derivative of vitamin B9 — also called folinic acid — that is commonly used during cancer treatment. Federal officials said it could help treat a rare brain condition called cerebral folate deficiency and that it could benefit “hundreds of thousands” of kids with autism.

The announcement triggered a surge of interest among parents seeking the medication, with social media groups popping up with tens of thousands of members sharing doctors’ referrals and notes. It also led to pushback from major medical groups advising against prescribing it routinely.

This has put pressure on clinicians and led to a divide between providers and parents. (Read More)