The Middle-Class Suburbanites Who Sell Their Blood Plasma to Get By

(New York Times) – Across the United States, plasma centers are opening in wealthier areas as more people struggle with the high cost of housing, groceries and health care.

Every day, an estimated 215,000 people donate plasma, the yellowish liquid component of blood. Mr. Briseño is among them. He is not jobless or facing eviction, but, like many in the American middle class, he is caught in the vise of rising expenses and wages that aren’t growing fast enough to cover them. So he is turning to a method more commonly associated with the lowest-income Americans. For people like him, an extra $600 or so a month can mean making a mortgage payment or covering increased health-insurance costs. (Read More)