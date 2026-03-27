The Panic Over ‘Tech Neck’—and Race for a Cure

(WSJ) – The beauty industry is seizing on anxiety about the wrinkles from excessive scrolling; ‘I am too young for this.’

Technology has been accused of everything from spiraling anxiety to vanishing attention spans to social isolation. Now, it has something else on its charge sheet: Wrinkles.

Behold “tech neck,” a name for those horizontal lines that develop across your neck with age and apparently worsen with incessant smartphone use. (Read More)