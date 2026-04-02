Nursing Is the Surefire New Path to American Prosperity

(WSJ) – Plentiful jobs and potential six-figure incomes draw young people as other industries falter; ‘modern middle-class jobs engine’

Factory work used to be Americans’ most reliable ticket to the middle class. Office jobs offered another dependable route. But as automation, globalized manufacturing, and now artificial intelligence threaten or narrow some of these paths, healthcare jobs have become the surest bet. At a time of uncertainty in the labor market, nursing offers not only stability but, for some, a pathway to real prosperity.

The median annual wage for registered nurses in the U.S. is $93,600, compared with $49,500 for all occupations, according to the Labor Department. For nurse practitioners and others with advanced degrees, it is $132,050. (Read More)