Meet ‘Junior’, The New AI Coworker Who Won’t Stop Snitching To Your Boss

(NDTV) – The Slack messages began arriving at 5:47 a.m. on a recent Monday. Three sales proposals had gone out the previous week, and none of the team members had scheduled follow-ups. The reminders were crisp, professional and relentless – and they hadn’t been sent by a human.

They came from Junior, an AI employee from the startup Kuse AI.

Xiankun Wu, the company’s founder, is creating the kind of workplace that feels both inevitable and unsettling. He’s offering a new type of colleague who is entirely virtual and behaves uncannily like the most driven new hire you’ve ever worked with. (Read More)