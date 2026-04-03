Florida IVF clinic accused of embryo mix-up closes amid legal and financial problems

(NBC News) – The Fertility Center of Orlando is shutting down several months after a couple sued it following the birth of a baby who isn’t genetically related to them.

A Florida fertility center is closing several months after a patient alleged the clinic implanted another couple’s embryo in her — a discovery she made after giving birth.

The Fertility Center of Orlando announced its closure on its website, saying the decision was made “after thoughtful consideration.” It was not immediately clear when operations would cease. (Read More)