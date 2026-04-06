Brands Adopt ‘No AI’ Disclaimers to Stand Out Amid the Slop

(WSJ) – As the AI-generated imagery and video colloquially called slop spreads across social media and video feeds, marketers are going out of their way to tell consumers they’re not to blame.

For some, it’s part of a message about authenticity that they want to send to their customers.

“We commit: No AI generated bodies or people,” promised a campaign last month from Aerie, the intimate apparel brand owned by American Eagle Outfitters. The ads depict actress Pamela Anderson prompting a chatbot to create models before revealing that they were real people the whole time. (Read More)