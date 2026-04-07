(WSJ) – A big reason is the high prices Americans pay for surgeries and drugs

Americans spend more on healthcare than anyone else in the world. Just insuring a family here costs nearly $27,000 a year, enough to buy a car.

The main cause: Prices are far higher in the U.S. for the same medical products and services, from surgeries to drugs.

American patients have also been using more care recently, including costly hospital treatment and expensive new drugs for weight loss. That has pushed up spending as well. (Read More)