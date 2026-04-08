How Psychedelics Affect the Brain

(NYT) – An analysis of hundreds of images from several studies shows how hallucinogenic drugs drive activity in various regions of the brain.

Their findings, published on Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, suggest that psychedelics prompt a welter of activity between regions of the brain that normally operate somewhat independently: the areas that process sensory information like vision, hearing and touch, and those involved with abstract thinking and self-reflection.

The research suggests that psychedelic compounds temporarily reduce the separation between how we think and how we perceive, which could explain the neurological mechanics behind the sensory distortions, mystical experiences and ego dissolution that patients report during sessions. (Read More)