Why hantavirus is not like COVID, according to infectious disease experts

(NBC News) – The deadly cruise ship outbreak of hantavirus, a rare, rodent-borne illness, may have evoked some memories of the early days of COVID-19 — but infectious disease specialists and public health officials say there are clear differences in this case that make the risk to the public extremely low.

“This is not another COVID,” World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told CBS News on Sunday. (Read More)