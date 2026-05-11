The Human Body’s Hidden Pathways

(NYT) – That interstitial spaces exist in and under the skin and between and around the body’s organs had been observed going back more than a century, but they were assumed to exist in isolation from one another, like a patchwork quilt.

Theise and colleagues published their first observations of these spaces in 2018. Their findings in the 2021 tattoo-ink study implied that the body’s interstitial spaces were parts of a vast interconnected whole–what scientists now call the interstitium. (Read More)