Surprising links between autism, Alzheimer’s could change how we treat both

(Washington Post via MSN) – The data remains sparse: An analysis published last year found that just a tiny fraction of the more than 40,000 autism papers published between 1980 and 2021 included people over 50. But the number of studies about aging with autism is growing rapidly. Advances in brain imaging, DNA sequencing and molecular biology are revealing remarkable overlaps between autism and Alzheimer’s, scientists say — in genes, in neural circuitry, even in patterns of disease. (Read More)