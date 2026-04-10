Florida launches investigation into OpenAI

(The Verge) – Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is launching an investigation into OpenAI over public safety and national security risks, as reported earlier by Reuters. In a statement on Thursday, Uthmeier says there are concerns that OpenAI’s data and technology are “falling into the hands of America’s enemies, such as the Chinese Communist Party.”

Uthmeier also says that OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been “linked to criminal behavior” related to child sexual abuse material and the “encouragement” of self-harm. He adds that ChatGPT may have been used to “assist” the person suspected of carrying out a shooting at Florida State University in April 2025. (Read More)