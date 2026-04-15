The Moms Who Sponcon Their Daughters’ First Periods

(Wired) – Latifi, an investigative journalist, raises serious ethical questions about parents broadcasting their kids online, particularly when they may be too young to consent to do so. And some of the anecdotes she provides about parents pushing their kids in front of the camera—doing sponcon for a menstrual pad to capitalize on a young girl’s first period, for instance—are objectively horrifying.

“Parents are aware of the risks” of posting their kids on social media, Latifi tells me, citing the example of a mom who noticed her 7-year-old’s posts got the most engagement when she wasn’t fully clothed—but continued posting her child in dance costumes. “But in the end, it doesn’t change their behavior.” (Read More)