More patients demand ‘unvaccinated’ blood, doctors warn of growing health risks

(Fox News) – Two patients became sicker after refusing standard transfusions, researchers found

An increasing number of patients are requesting “unvaccinated” blood for transfusions, which can delay care and pose risks to patients’ health, experts warn.

There is no evidence that unvaccinated blood presents any safety benefit, according to a new study published in the journal Transfusion.

There is currently no process for checking whether donated blood comes from vaccinated or unvaccinated donors, experts say. (Read More)