(NYT) – Nearly 600 people have been sickened across the state, which has seen an increase in vaccine exemptions among children in recent years.

Utah has become a hotbed of measles cases in the United States, as a long-simmering outbreak continues to spread.

There have now been nearly 600 cases, mostly in children, since the outbreak began along the Utah-Arizona border last summer. Roughly one-third of those diagnosed have been so sick that they sought treatment in emergency rooms, mainly for severe dehydration caused by vomiting and diarrhea. So far, 49 people have been hospitalized. (Read More)