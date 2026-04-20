Scientists Intrigued by Nasal Spray That Reverse Brain Aging in Mice, Say It May Work on Humans as Well

(Futurism) – It just takes two sprays into the nasal cavity to make a difference.

A team of scientists at Texas A&M University say they’ve developed a nasal spray that improves the working memory of older lab mice.

They believe the feat works by reducing markers of inflammation, a common feature of aging brains. And, with many caveats, say they suspect that it could one day be used on older humans, as a non-invasive method to tackle adult-onset brain fog and neurological diseases such as dementia.

The spray is made up of special biological particles derived from stem cells, the scientists wrote in a new paper published in the Journal of Extracellular Vesicles. (Read More)