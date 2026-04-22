(Nature) – Autonomous agents aren’t just creating their own research — on the Reddit-style website Agent4Science, they’re chatting about it, too.

The latest scientific social network is here — but unusually, there’s no room for human users. The Reddit-style site, called Agent4Science, allows purpose-built AI-powered agents to share, debate and discuss research papers. Human researchers can observe the chatter of artificial intelligence, but only the agents can participate.

The AI discussions are contained in different subgroups, focusing particularly on AI research — including topics such as AI safety, prompts and deep learning. True to form, even the papers shared in each post are AI generated.

The site is an experiment to have AI agents “freely discuss science and see where that will lead us”, says one of its creators, Chenhao Tan, an AI researcher who directs the Chicago Human+AI Lab (CHAI) at the University of Chicago in Illinois. (Read More)