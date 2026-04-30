Peptides, Supplements, and the Pentastack: The Unholy Guide to Looksmaxxing

(Vanity Fair) – From pharmaceutical crystal meth to the hormones for pubertymaxxing, these are the Clavicular-endorsed substances that will make your doctor shudder.

Countless stories have been written about the quest for an elixir that would grant its drinker immortality. In 2026, this sought-after ambrosia got a new name: peptides. And L-Glutathione. And NAD+, oxandrolone, and good old-fashioned testosterone.

Braden Peters, the 20-year-old livestreamer known as Clavicular, is the main representative of this movement: an emergent wave of children looking to accentuate their attractiveness and youth by looksmaxxing. Armed with TikTok-sourced techniques, looksmaxxers reshape their faces and bodies, moving toward a supposedly mathematically defined ideal. Put simply, looksmaxxing is a way of using your own body as a science experiment. This sort of biohacking has a long history in Western medicine, but it’s one many have backed away from because the survival rates weren’t great. (Read More)