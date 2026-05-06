(NYT) – High school and college teachers are watching students write, in the classroom, in order to protect against the incursion of artificial intelligence.

The New York Times heard from nearly 400 college and high school educators who responded to a callout about how generative A.I. is changing writing instruction. Almost all described a deep rethinking of how to teach writing — and whether it still matters, since A.I. has become a better writer than most students (and adults), they said.

Teachers are responding to a widespread challenge. (Read More)