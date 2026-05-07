‘Spreading like wildfire’: Fiji grapples with soaring HIV cases

(AFP via Yahoo!) – As evening falls in Fiji’s capital, a steady stream of people approaches a makeshift clinic that is a first line of defence against one of the world’s fastest-growing HIV epidemics.

In the South Pacific nation — a popular tourist destination of just under a million people — there were over 2,000 new HIV cases recorded last year, a 26 percent increase from 2024.

The government has declared an HIV outbreak and described it as a national crisis. (Read More)