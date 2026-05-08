Who Exactly Is That Wellness Influencer? Not Likely a Doctor or Nurse

(WSJ) – New study shows many of the influencers sharing health advice online are coaches or entrepreneurs

A new study of health and wellness influencers found that nearly as many say they are coaches or entrepreneurs as say they are health professionals.

The new data, by the Pew Research Center, found that 41% of health and wellness influencers described themselves as some sort of healthcare professional in their profiles, while 31% said they were coaches and 28% said they were entrepreneurs. (Many put themselves in more than one category.) Another 16% reported no credentials in their bios. The healthcare professional category was a broad one: It included doctors, nurses, dietitians, social workers, chiropractors and massage therapists, among other jobs. (Read More)